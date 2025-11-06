PHOTOS: Presidential Committee Inspects Abandoned Police Training School In Rivers

The Presidential Committee on the Overhaul and Revamp of Training Institutions for Security Agencies has vowed to deliver a comprehensive plan for the total rehabilitation of the nation’s security training facilities.

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, gave the assurance in Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, where the team inspected the abandoned Nigeria Police Training School on Thursday.

The members of the committee, which includes the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Retired IG, retired IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and AIG Olatunji Disu, were accompanied on the inspection by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims In FCT, Arrest 14 Suspects

The visit, part of a nationwide assessment, follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to urgently evaluate and restore the state of police and NSCDC training institutions.

The committee members met a disheartening sight — vandalised structures, broken classrooms and offices, and overgrown parade grounds.

Governor Mbah said the committee is working closely with consultants to prepare a detailed bill of quantities that will guide the refurbishment process across the country, adding that the team intends to drive the project through full implementation.

He said the president’s initiative reflects his resolve to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges through proper training and institution rebuilding.

“The president personally inaugurated this committee because he recognises that we are at a security crossroad. Nothing short of a total overhaul is required,” Mbah said. “You cannot train 30,000 new police personnel in such deplorable conditions.”

Also speaking, Governor Fubara described the visit as a major step toward restoring professionalism and morale within the police force.

He noted that President Tinubu’s action demonstrates genuine commitment to improving national security.

On his part, Governor Abiodun said the committee has just one month to submit its report, revealing that the members have split into two teams to cover both northern and southern training centres.

“What we have seen here in Nonwa-Tai is not different from Lagos, Jos, or Maiduguri. The president wants results — and fast,” Abiodun said. “This is clear evidence of political will.”

The Nonwa-Tai Police Training School, established in the 1970s, last trained recruits in 2022.