Tinubu Swears In Doro, Ude As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two newly appointed ministers, Bernard Doro and Kingsley Ude.

The President swore them in at a brief ceremony on Thursday, inside the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, moments before he presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

READ ALSO: Senate Confirms Kingsley Ude From Enugu State As Minister

Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, replaces former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, who recently assumed office as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The pharmacist’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate in late October.

Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, fills the vacancy created by the exit of former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who resigned following certificate forgery allegations.

Ude’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate earlier on Thursday after a brief screening.

Before his appointment, he served as Enugu State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

After the ceremony, the President immediately opened the FEC meeting, which commenced with a presentation by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on the state of the economy.

In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; ministers, and senior presidential advisers.

The meeting was still in progress as of the time of filing this report.