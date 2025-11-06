US Military Draws Up Airstrike Plans For Nigeria After Trump Order – Report

The United States military is reportedly preparing contingency plans for potential airstrikes in Nigeria, following a directive from President Donald Trump instructing the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from terrorist attacks, according to The New York Times.

The report, released Wednesday, indicates that U.S. Africa Command submitted a series of operational options to the Department of Defense in response to a request from Secretary Pete Hegseth to develop plans consistent with Trump’s orders.

Officials familiar with the planning told The New York Times that the proposals, described as “heavy,” “medium,” and “light,” detail different levels of military engagement within Nigeria.

The “heavy” option would involve deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf of Guinea, accompanied by fighter jets or long-range bombers capable of striking militant targets deep in northern Nigeria.

The “medium” option would deploy MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator drones to carry out targeted strikes on insurgent camps, convoys, and vehicles. These operations would be coordinated with U.S. intelligence to ensure “precise and timely” attacks, the report said.

By contrast, the “light” option emphasizes intelligence sharing, logistical support, and joint operations with Nigerian forces to counter Boko Haram and other Islamist groups accused of mass killings, abductions, and attacks on churches.

Senior Pentagon officials reportedly acknowledge that limited airstrikes or drone operations are unlikely to end Nigeria’s protracted insurgency, unless the U.S. undertakes a full-scale campaign similar to those in Iraq or Afghanistan—an approach Washington is not currently pursuing.

Channels Television earlier reported that President Trump on Saturday threatened to send US forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country does not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamists.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

This is coming a day after the American President declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over killings of Christians, describing the situation as a “mass slaughter.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote.

He said the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” directing Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.

‘Citizens’ Faiths Protected’

Responding on Saturday, President Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, dismissed claims that Nigeria is hostile toward Christians, insisting the country remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it recognise government efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and belief.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” he said.

Tinubu explained that since 2023, his administration has maintained open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders while tackling security challenges affecting citizens across faiths and regions.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders and continues to address security challenges affecting citizens across faiths.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen cooperation on protecting communities of all faiths,” the president said.