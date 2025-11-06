We Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism, Oppose Foreign Interference — Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, says the country will support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism but faulted the interference of foreigners.

Dunhai, in a post on his X handle, pledged the support of the Asian country to Nigeria’s battle against insurgency following a meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities,” the Chinese ambassador wrote on Thursday.

“We oppose any country’s interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanction and use of force.

“China is willing to continue supporting Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining domestic stability.”

President Donald Trump of the US had last week asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after saying that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president said the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians.”

Despite the Nigerian government denying such claims, suggesting a meeting to resolve the issue, Trump doubled-down on his threat a day later.

When Trump was asked if he was considering US troops on the ground in Nigeria or air strikes, he replied: “Could be, I mean, a lot of things — I envisage a lot of things.” “They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen”.