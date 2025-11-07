Anambra Gov Poll: Peaceful Election Will Hold In Ihiala, Other Flashpoints — Police

With hours to the 2025 Anambra governorship election, the Commissioner of Police deployed for the poll, CP Abayomi Shogunle, has assured residents of a peaceful exercise across all flashpoints, including Ihiala.

Shogunle, who also serves as the Commissioner in charge of Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation for the entire federation, gave the assurance during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

He said security agencies had conducted clearance operations in identified high-risk areas ahead of Saturday’s poll.

“In the last two to three months, some flashpoints were identified, including Ihiala and other border towns with Imo State.

“We carried out clearance operations, arrested several suspects, and recovered the materials they intended to use to disrupt the election,” Shogunle said.

The commissioner confirmed that the operations had neutralised all major threats in the affected areas.

“As we speak, those flashpoints have been secured. Elections will go on peacefully in those places tomorrow,” he added.

‘Border Not Security Challenge’

Speaking on Anambra’s geographical complexity and its borders with five states, Shogunle said it posed no major security challenge.

He stated that the police had been proactive in their deployment strategy.

“The number of bordering states is not really a security issue. Business and commercial activities determine what happens in an area, and we have addressed those specific concerns.

“We are fully prepared for this election. The heavy security presence across Anambra is deliberate and reassuring.

“We started preparations as far back as March. Security forces have taken over all spaces previously occupied by disruptive elements,” the commissioner stated.

Shogunle urged residents to regard the massive deployment as a sign of safety and confidence.

“Everyone should come out freely to cast their votes without fear of molestation,” he appealed.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria in Awka on Thursday to collect sensitive election materials.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Agwu, supervised the process, which was observed by party agents, journalists, and accredited monitors.

INEC confirmed that 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

Sixteen candidates are contesting the election, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a credible and peaceful exercise, warning against vote-buying and violence.

Shogunle also disclosed on Thursday that elections would not be held in two polling units without registered voters.

The off-cycle governorship election will be conducted across the state on Saturday, November 8.