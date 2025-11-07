Edo Constitutes Committee On Museum Of West African Art

The Edo State Government has contituted a special committee to ascertain the true legal and operational status of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor.

The government said the move followed a series of protests and petitions from members of the public, including eminent individuals from the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Council, concerning the operations and governance structure of the museum.

“The Edo State Government has noted the series of protests and petitions from members of the public, including eminent individuals from the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Council, concerning the operations and governance structure of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).

“In response, and in recognition of the Benin Royal Palace as the true and lawful custodian of the cultural heritage and artifacts of the Benin Kingdom, the governor of Edo State has approved the constitution of a special committee on MOWAA,” the statement partly read on Friday.

Other terms of reference of the committee are to interface with international donors, partners, and trustees of MOWAA to clarify the position, rights, and stake of the Benin Royal Palace and traditional institution in the museum project.

The committee is also expected to take appropriate recommendations to the state government for further action.

Members of the committee are Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Chairman), General Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd.) (Vice Chairman), and Lucky Imasuen.

Others are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Roland Otaru, SAN, and Iryn Omorogiuwa as secretary.

“The committee is expected to commence work immediately and submit its findings and recommendations within the shortest possible time.

The Edo State Government reiterates its commitment to protecting the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom while ensuring transparency, accountability, and mutual respect in all partnerships and heritage-related initiatives,” the statement added.