FRSC Corps Marshal Reports 10% Rise In Road Crashes

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has urged motorists across Nigeria to adopt safer driving habits and take personal responsibility for protecting lives and property on the road.

Mohammed made the call in Port Harcourt during the flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Road Safety Campaign, themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

He said the campaign aims to reduce road crashes and fatalities often associated with the festive season by encouraging safer attitudes among all categories of road users.

He disclosed that between January and September 2025, Nigeria recorded 7,715 road traffic crashes, representing a 10.04 percent increase compared to 7,011 crashes within the same period in 2024.

He also said a total of 3,915 persons were killed in 2025 as against 3,811 in 2024, marking an 11.55 percent rise in fatalities.

However, in Rivers State, within the same period, 15 persons were said to have been killed and 51 injured in 47 reported crashes.

The Corps Marshall said the figure represents a 35.7 percent decrease in fatalities and a 37.5 percent decrease in crash-related injuries compared to 2024.

Mohammed said the choice of Rivers State for the national flag-off was deliberate, given the state’s position as one of Nigeria’s busiest transport corridors.

He assured that the Corps had mobilized its personnel nationwide to ensure a safer travel environment during the Ember Months through intensified patrols, enforcement, and public enlightenment.

Declaring the campaign open, Governor Siminalayi Fubara said the responsibility for road safety lies not only with government agencies but with every motorist and citizen.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the governor emphasized that safety on the roads — both land and waterways — should be a daily commitment and not just a seasonal concern.

“It is worrisome that the ‘Ember Months,’ a period meant for joyous celebrations, has become synonymous with preventable tragedies,” he said.

“The task of keeping our roads safe rests on every citizen and should be taken very seriously.”

Governor Fubara commended the FRSC for its sustained efforts to reduce accidents through awareness campaigns and stakeholder collaboration.

He added that as a riverine state, Rivers would also extend the safety message to maritime transport users who rely on boats and canoes for movement.

He assured that his administration would continue to invest in critical infrastructure and collaborate with security agencies, transport unions, and community leaders to combat unsafe practices such as drunk-driving, overspeeding, and failure to use life jackets.