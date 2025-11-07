UPDATED: Abdulrahman-Led PDP Inaugurates New Board Of Trustees

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by the acting national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, has elected Mao Ohabunwa as the chairman of its new board of trustees (BoT) for the party.

Ohabunwa was elected on Friday at a ceremony at the FCT minister’s official residence in Abuja.

At the event, Isah Dansidi emerged as the secretary of the board.

Speaking during the inauguration, Abdulrahman said the move is to restore true values to the party and regain public trust.

“We have come together not merely to inaugurate a new board of trustees but to renew our faith in the ideals that gave birth to this great political family — justice, fairness, inclusivity, and respect for the rule of law,” he said during the event at Nyesom Wike’s residence.

According to him, recent developments in the party, such as internal challenges and disputes, have set the party off from the very principles that formed it.

Abdulrahman noted that the previous board of trustees, led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, lost its moral balance, and that his suspension by the Abia State chapter of the PDP was a difficult but necessary step.

“We must also be honest with ourselves – the decay we are correcting today did not start yesterday. It began when we abandoned the principle of zoning before the 2015 elections. It began when we allowed ambition to override equity, and when we ignored the cries of reason from within our own ranks. The consequences of those decisions still haunt us today,” he said.

“I stand before you to assure every member of this great party that under this new leadership, the PDP will never again be held hostage by impunity, manipulation, or disregard for its own constitution.

“We will rebuild this party with transparency. We will respect court judgments and the rule of law. We will conduct our congresses with fairness and integrity. We will restore public trust and make the PDP once again the moral voice of Nigeria’s democracy.”