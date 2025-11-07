Police Rescue Three Human Trafficking Victims In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has dismantled a notorious syndicate of Cameroonian nationals allegedly engaging in human trafficking, luring and kidnapping unsuspecting victims under the guise of visa processing.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Omololla Odutola, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Odutola said that on 4th November 2025, at about 10:30hrs, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Eleweran, intercepted a distress call from a Cameroonian national who narrated how she had been deceived from Cameroon into Nigeria on 29th September 2025 by one Donald, a fellow Cameroonian, who promised to process a Canadian visa for her.

“Shortly after her arrival at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, she was received by the supposed ‘agency,’ which provided transportation from Lagos to Mowe, Ogun State, where she and her younger sister, aged 23 years, were held hostage,” she said.

“On the 3rd November 2025, the complainant escaped from captivity and alerted the Police, disclosing that more victims who fell for the same trick were being held in a two-bedroom flat in the Pakuro area of Ogun State.”

She disclosed that following the report, a tactical team from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the criminal hideout at Mowe, Ogun State, where Kengne Maeva, a female victim, was rescued unhurt. While the other two suspects — Ndzana Kamga Isidore and Tingue Stephen were arrested at the scene, the principal suspect, Donald, remains at large.

Preliminary investigation, she said, revealed that the victims’ family members in Cameroon had paid a ransom of 3,600,000 CFA into the Cameroonian bank account of the fleeing suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered continuous monitoring of similar criminal trends across the state as he directed all tactical commanders to engage community stakeholders and Community Development Association chairmen, especially in remote areas, to report suspicious foreign nationals renting apartments directly to the Police Headquarters without delay.”

“The Ogun State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring that criminal elements find no safe haven within the state,” she added.