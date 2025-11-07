Tinubu Receives Sierra Leone’s President Bio

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received his Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

On arrival, Bio, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was given a Presidential ceremonial welcome.

Speaking about the visit on his X handle, President Bio hinted that he was in Nigeria to speak at Baze University’s 12th Convocation.

He also disclosed that during his stay in Nigeria he would hold discussions with top African business leaders in the country.

“This evening, I arrived in Abuja to speak at Baze University’s 12th Convocation and discuss with top African business leaders there. Looking forward to productive engagement,” he wrote.

See photos from the visit below:

