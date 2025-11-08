Anambra Poll: Residents Peaceful, Have Little To Worry About Security — CSO

A representative of a civil society organisation monitoring the Anambra Governorship Election, Jake Epelle, says residents have little to fear regarding security across the state.

Epelle, who is the Founder of TAF Africa, noted that Anambra people are generally peaceful and self-protective during elections.

“I think the security situation is not something to worry much about. The Anambra people are peace-loving. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” he said.

Epelle, however, cautioned that the heavy presence of security operatives, while reassuring, must be managed properly.

“The presence of security agents can be a plus, but they need to watch it so they don’t become the very breach they’re trying to prevent,” he explained.

Epelle revealed that he had engaged with the police at a town hall meeting, where officers promised neutrality throughout the process.

“They assured us they will not be partisan because problems arise when the opposition perceives compromise, and that’s when skirmishes begin. They must conduct themselves honourably and adhere strictly to their brief,” he said.

He also expressed mild concern about possible interference from top-level security officials at the headquarters, warning that it could cause distractions difficult to manage.

Epelle encouraged voters to participate actively, urging residents to overcome apathy and turn out in numbers.

Meanwhile, INEC officials began deploying to polling stations in Awka South Local Government Area early Saturday morning.

At St. Matthew Catholic Church, officials were seen leaving for various polling units, while ad hoc staff arrived at the Community Primary School, Amawbia, covering Wards 01 and 02, at exactly 7:07 a.m.

Buses transporting election materials were also seen departing as deployment continued across the area.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election will be held across three senatorial districts, with sixteen candidates contesting.

Prominent contenders include Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Commissioner of Police deployed for the election, Abayomi Shogunle, has also assured residents of a peaceful exercise across all flashpoints, including Ihiala.

He said security agencies had conducted clearance operations in high-risk areas ahead of the poll, confirming that major threats had been neutralised.

Speaking on Anambra’s complex geography and borders with five states, the commissioner said it posed no significant challenge to the security plan.