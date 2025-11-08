[VIDEO] EFCC Officials Storm Anambra, Vote Buying Reported

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrived in Anambra State on Saturday, as residents filed out to vote for their next governor.

Our correspondent, Geoff Uzono, noted that officials of the EFCC are present at Community Primary School, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, to observe the process and ensure no vote buying.

In a swift shift, however, one of our correspondents, Charles Opurum, in a video, captured a woman at Central School Utuh, being accompanied by a party agent to the voting cubicle in a covert move, against election rules.

“Ego ole?” which translates to “how much?”, the party agent was heard saying.

Afterwards, election officials approached the agent, accusing him of trespassing.

“She is the one who asked me to accompany her to show her, and I have every right to follow her,” he thundered at the INEC officials.

Other residents on the ground also chorused their displeasure at the agent’s unruly move. He was also accosted by other party agents.

The environment soon became rowdy, temporarily disrupting the election processes.

One of the Election Observers, Dimma Nwobi of the Situation Room, also complained about vote buying.

“We came from Nwewi North, and nothing is happening there, although the place has five wards and 13 polling units.

“We left there around 8:15 AM, and INEC and police officials were still waiting to be transported to their polling units.

“This place is unique because we saw that party machineries were collecting people’s cards, INEC will give them forms to vote, and they give the forms back to party machineries, who will drop them in the ballot box. They are actually buying votes, negotiating. It is sad.

“One party agent there, who is very angry at the situation, has been shouting at the INEC official”, she said.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election will be held across three senatorial districts, with sixteen candidates contesting.

Prominent contenders include Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).