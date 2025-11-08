VIDEO: Anambra Residents Elect Governor As Police, INEC Assure Of Hitch-Free Exercise

The D-Day is here! All is now set for residents of Anambra to elect their governor for the next four years.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed materials to polling units of the 21 local government area ahead of the exercise.

READ ALSO: Over 2.8 Million Voters Set For Anambra Gov Election As INEC, Police Assure Residents Of Safety

Channels Television’s crew is live on the ground in several parts of the state. Watch the low-by-blow account of the happenings in the Anambra governorship election of 2025 below:

07:32 am: There is quiet and calm at the Umunya community, along Onitsha-Awka express way Oyi LGA.

INEC Ad hoc officials moving to their various polling stations from St Mathew Catholic Church Awka south LGA Photo Credit: Taiwo Adeshina/Channels Television#AnambraDecides#AnambraElection#AnambraDecides2025 pic.twitter.com/3QvP1VOxve — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 8, 2025 Advertisement

07:20 am: INEC ad hoc staff have arrived at the Community Primary School Amawbia ward 01 & 02 Anambra South.

7:00am: All is set for the governorship election in Anambra with over two million voters expected to cast their ballots.