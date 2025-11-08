Taraba Residents Head To Polls To Elect New Chairmen, Councilors

Residents of Taraba State in northeast Nigeria are heading to the polls to elect new chairmen to occupy 16 local government seats in the state.

The residents are also voting to elect new councillors to occupy 168 ward executive positions across the state.

Only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed candidates for the local government polls.

Unlike the previous elections, where vehicular movements were restricted, this election witnessed violations of such restrictions, with no security operatives halting vehicular movement.

Markets and other business premises were all open for businesses as usual.

Some residents who spoke to Channel Television revealed that they were not aware of the election, as no awareness or sensitisation was made ahead of the polls.

The candidate of the PDP, Nura Dantsoho, who spoke to Channels Television shortly after casting his ballot at Sintali ward of Jalingo local government, promised inclusive governance that will ensure residents get dividends of democracy meant for them.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives member representing Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing federal constituencies, Sadiq Abbas, said he is poised to support the chairman of the council to ensure grassroots development.