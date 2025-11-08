[VIDEO] Anambra Poll: Collation Of Results Expected To Begin At INEC HQ

There is a heavy security presence at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka as the collation of results for the Anambra governorship election is expected to begin.

Within and outside the INEC premises, security officials were stationed ahead of the exercise.

Sorting and counting of results had ended in the largely peaceful poll across Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

Below is a video of the INEC HQ ahead of the collation of results: