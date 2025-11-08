[VIDEO] Anambra Poll: Parties Should Be Blamed If There Is Voter Apathy, Says Yiaga

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has said political parties should be held responsible if there is voter apathy in the Anambra 2025 governorship election.

Itodo spoke on Saturday during Channels Television’s “Anambra Decides 2025,” a special coverage for the governorship election in the South-East state.

“I think if there’s one aspect most political parties have failed, it’s in voter mobilisation. If parties are serious about electoral competition, voters are their major clients and targets.

“If voters are not showing up, parties should take full responsibility. It’s either they’re not communicating effectively, not reaching voters, or voters don’t trust them,” he said.

READ ALSO: [Anambra Poll] Residents Peaceful, Have Little To Worry About Security — CSO

The YIAGA executive director added that many voters might feel disconnected because they see no hope in the candidates presented.

“Parties need to do a better job of mobilising their voters. Enticing people to show up is unacceptable. Parties must outline clear developmental programmes that voters can believe in,” he said.

Weighing in on security, Itodo identified Anambra South as a hotspot, noting that major candidates hail from the area.

“Most hotspots are in Anambra South, including Ihiala, Nnewi, and Aguata. Aguata is a battleground senatorial district because most major party candidates come from there. Anambra Central, Awka South, and Idemili North are also competitive areas,” he said.

He commended the smooth start of the election, noting that no major security breaches had been recorded.

“So far, we haven’t recorded any incident undermining the security of this election,” Itodo said.

He expressed hope that adequate security would be maintained in hotspot areas and urged citizens to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, INEC officials began deploying to polling stations in Awka South Local Government Area early Saturday morning.

At St. Matthew Catholic Church, officials were seen leaving for various polling units, while ad hoc staff arrived at the Community Primary School, Amawbia, covering Wards 01 and 02, at exactly 7:07 a.m.

Buses transporting election materials were also seen departing as deployment continued across the area.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their votes across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election spans three senatorial districts with sixteen candidates contesting.

Prominent contenders include Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).

The Commissioner of Police for the election, Abayomi Shogunle, has also assured residents of a peaceful exercise across all flashpoints, including Ihiala.

He confirmed that security agencies had conducted clearance operations in high-risk areas and neutralised major threats.