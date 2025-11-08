[VIDEO] Anambra Poll: Trucks, Vehicles Stranded As Onitsha Bridge Cordoned

The ongoing 2025 Anambra governorship election has caused traffic disruptions in Onitsha, as trucks and vehicles remain stranded on the cordoned Niger Bridge.

Channels Television correspondent reported that access to the bridge was blocked to restrict movement and ensure the safe transport of election materials and personnel.

Some commercial trucks carrying goods were left idle, creating temporary congestion.

Meanwhile, voting continues across Anambra, with officials deploying to over 5,700 polling units in 21 local government areas. By 8:30 a.m., voting had commenced peacefully in areas including Onitsha’s Fegge Community Primary School.

Some residents in Nkwo Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, were seen trading despite the election, though market leaders later ordered shops closed to encourage voter participation.

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan has urged adherence to the electoral process, noting that “no excuses for failure will be accepted.” Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle reassured residents that security threats have been neutralised across high-risk areas.

The election involves sixteen candidates across three senatorial districts, with a major focus on voter turnout and the functionality of BVAS machines.