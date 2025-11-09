Abducted Kebbi Deputy Speaker Bagudo Regains Freedom

The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sama’ila Bagudo, who was kidnapped on October 31, 2025, has regained his freedom.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed this on Sunday.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the deputy speaker has been reunited with his family after receiving medical treatment.

The Command’s spokesman commended the courage, resilience, and bravery of the combined team of security personnel deployed for the search and rescue operation.

He also appreciated the good people of Kebbi State for providing vital and accurate information that contributed to the safe return of the lawmaker.

“Consequently, the State Command reiterates its sustained onslaught against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the state. It urges residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt response,” the statement read.

Bagudo was kidnapped from his hometown in Bagudo Local Government Area on Thursday, October 31, shortly after observing his evening prayers and leaving the mosque for his residence.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the town, seized the 60-year-old lawmaker, and took him to an unknown location, sparking tension among residents.

Following the abduction, the Kebbi State Police Command, in collaboration with military personnel and vigilante groups, launched a massive manhunt.