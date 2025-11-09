Anambra Election: Gov Nwifuru Congratulates Soludo

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State.

Nwifuru described Soludo’s victory as a reaffirmation of the people’s confidence in his leadership and achievements in office.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, the Ebonyi governor said the outcome of the November 8 governorship election was a clear endorsement of Soludo’s sterling performance during his first term in office.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor stated that victory at the polls confirmed the confidence the people of Anambra have in the visionary leadership, intellectual depth, and tireless commitment of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor to the progress of ‘Ndigbo’ and the Nigerian nation.

Governor Nwifuru expressed confidence that Soludo’s re-election would further consolidate democratic ideals, promote good governance, and strengthen the Igbo-centric development agenda aimed at uplifting the South-East region.

“As a fellow governor and brother in the service of our Igbo region and nation, Nigeria, I look forward to deeper collaboration between Anambra and Ebonyi States in our shared pursuit of regional integration, economic transformation, and the uplift of our people,” he added.

The statement added, “The governor commended Soludo for his dedication to infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and innovative governance, describing him as a visionary leader whose policies continue to inspire progress across the region.

“Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with other South-East governors to strengthen unity, peace, and socio-economic growth across the region, noting that collective action remains key to the advancement of the Igbo people.”

INEC announced on Sunday that Soludo secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

The electoral umpire said that out of a total number of 2,788,864 registered voters, 598,229 were accredited for the election.

But some of the opposition candidates rejected the results.