‘Deserved Victory,’ NGF Hails Soludo’s Re-Election As Anambra Gov

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State.

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) swept to victory in the just concluded governorship election in the South-Eastern state.

He polled 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.

Responding to the outcome, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described Soludo’s victory as well deserved.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) sends its hearty congratulations to His Excellency Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo (CON) on his victory at the Saturday gubernatorial election in Anambra State,” AbdulRazaq said in statement he personally signed on Sunday.

He stated that the clear margin of victory underscores Soludo’s popularity and his programmes among residents of the state.

“We are confident that this deserving victory will enable His Excellency to consolidate on his great achievements across different sectors,” according to the state.

“We also congratulate the people of Anambra and all the stakeholders on the orderly and peaceful conduct of the election — another proof that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy and rule of law as a choice form of governance. We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the orderly electoral process so far.”