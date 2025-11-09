Gov Abiodun Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo, on his re-election.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared winner of the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, after polling 422,664 out of 584,054 valid votes across the state’s 21 local government areas, according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 99,445 votes, while the candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 8,208 and 1,401 votes respectively.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Governor Abiodun said the outcome of the election clearly demonstrated the confidence the people of Anambra repose in Soludo’s leadership.

“With the results of Saturday’s election, the people of Anambra State spoke in clear, unmistakable terms, affirming their belief in the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo,” he said.

Abiodun, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, congratulated Soludo, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, urging him to sustain his policy direction and continue delivering development-driven governance.

He further encouraged Soludo to unify political interests across the state for inclusive growth.

The governor also commended Soludo for maintaining a cordial working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging him to continue upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.