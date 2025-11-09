INEC Collates Results For Anambra Governorship Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the collation of results from local government councils, hours after the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

INEC officials, observers, journalists and others stakeholders gathered at the commission’s headquarters in Awka, Anambra State around 2:10 am on Sunday.

The commencement of the collation exercise began hours after a largely peaceful conduct of the election in the South-Eastern state.

Sixteen political parties and their candidates including incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo contested for the election.