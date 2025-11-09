Insecurity: UK Warns Citizens Against Travel To Six Nigerian States

The United Kingdom has advised its citizens to avoid travel to several parts of Nigeria, raising concerns over terrorism, violent crime, kidnappings, and intercommunal clashes.

This was contained in a latest Foreign Travel Advice released on GOV.UK and sighted on Sunday.

In the latest advisory, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said insecurity “is increasing across Nigeria,” adding that “kidnapping, violent crime, and intercommunal violence occur throughout all regions of Nigeria.”

The advisory called on British nationals to exercise extreme caution, review safety procedures, and ensure they have contingency plans in place.

The FCDO advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina, and Zamfara states, citing a “high and increasing threat from Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa, particularly around transport hubs, religious areas and large gatherings.”

According to the statement, the UK warned that “humanitarian personnel, vehicles, supplies, and infrastructure can be targeted by terrorists and criminals.”

It also advised against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, and Taraba states, as well as the outer suburbs of Abuja within the Federal Capital Territory.

“Violent crime, often involving firearms, has increased and spread from the outer suburbs to more central, wealthier areas of the city,” the FCDO said.

“British Government staff in Nigeria have been advised to restrict travel to an area broadly within the Abuja metropolitan area.”

It also highlighted protests in Abuja as potential flashpoints.

“There are protests in Abuja from time to time, which can turn violent. Monitor local media, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and follow instructions from local police and security forces,” it added.

The advisory envisaged a particularly alarming picture of the North-East region, where “regular military operations are ongoing in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states” and there remains “a risk of retaliatory attacks.”

UK citizens in Maiduguri were also warned cautioned that “if security were to deteriorate any further, it could be extremely difficult for you to leave the city.”

In the South-East and South-South regions, the FCDO warns against all travel to “the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.”

“Militant groups are active across the Niger Delta region and have carried out many attacks on oil and gas infrastructure.”

According to the government, tThere’s a high risk of armed robbery, criminality and kidnap” in the region.

Expressing worry over “secessionist groups active in the south-east,” the advisory said that “attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces” and warned travellers that “although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack.”

Similarly in the South-West, including Lagos, the government described violent crimes such as “mugging, kidnapping, car-jacking and armed robbery” as “common, particularly in the larger cities.”