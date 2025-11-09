‘Integrity Stands Higher Than Political Deception,’ AAC Candidate Reacts To Anambra Poll Results

The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike, has reacted to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ifemeludike said political deception could not supersede integrity.

“Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception. I am a winner,” she said in a post shared on her X handle on Sunday.

Her statement followed the declaration of Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by INEC as the winner of the election in the early hours of Sunday.

The election, which was held across the 21 local government areas of the state, was largely peaceful but with reports of low voter turnout in some areas.

INEC said Soludo scored 422,664 votes.

According to results released by INEC, the AAC candidate got 292 votes in the election.

His closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Alleged Vote Buying

The AAC candidate had earlier raised the alarm about vote-buying in the election last Saturday,

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Queen Agwu, dismissed claims of vote-buying during Saturday’s governorship election.

The REC advised anyone making such claims to present credible evidence.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures,” Agwu said during an interview on Channels Television’s flagship programme, News at 10, on Saturday.

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence.

“You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested three suspected vote buyers in different parts of the State during the elections.

According to the EFCC, the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.