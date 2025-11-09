Police Rescue 15 Girls, Arrest Three Suspected Traffickers

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued 15 girls who were allegedly being sexually exploited by a sex trafficking syndicate.

The girls were said to have been lured from across the country with false promises of lucrative employment, such as domestic work, ushering services, and overseas placements.

Police investigation showed that the suspects disguised themselves as producing “relationship content” on social media, whereas the girls were manipulated into sending nude images and videos, which were subsequently transmitted to clients procuring sexual services.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, in a statement, said operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit arrested one Jayeola Joshua, male, of Alagbaka, Akure, along with two others, while efforts were on to arrest the remaining accomplices.

According to the statement, the girls, aged 20 to 26, were accommodated in an apartment in Alagbaka, in the Akure South local government area.

Ayanlade noted that the arrangement showed how organised criminal elements preyed on the vulnerability of unsuspecting young women seeking legitimate opportunities.

“Evidence indicates that the apartment was specifically rented to facilitate these activities, prompting the Commissioner of Police to direct that the landlords be invited for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Following the rescue, the 15 victims were taken to the Police Hospital, Akure, for medical care, psychological evaluation, and counseling,” the PPRO stated.

Ayanlade said that in line with a victim-centered approach, the Commissioner of Police had directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s gender desk for further investigation, counseling, and reintegration of the victims into society.

“He also issued a marching order that all arrested suspects must be prosecuted, and intensified efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices, demonstrating the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” the statement added.