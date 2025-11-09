Soludo Confirms Murder Of Councillor By Gunmen In Anambra Gov Election

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday confirmed the killing of a councillor by gunmen in the just-concluded governorship poll.

The victim represented the Owerre Ezukala community in the Orumba South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened in Owerre Ezukala Ward 1 on Saturday.

Gunmen reportedly stormed the voting centre in the Owerre Ezukala ward one and shot the councillor while he was attempting to cast his vote.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner of the poll, Soludo paid tribute to the councillor, identifying him as a member of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“I also note with sadness the sad news that some hoodlums went to a community. We understand they came from across the border, caused mayhem and even killed one of our supporters, a councillor who had just voted and was heading home,” he stated.

“They accosted him and shot him dead. That’s a councillor and an APGA chieftain. It’s very unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace.”

Soludo, however, commended security agencies for thwarting plans to disrupt the governorship election.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful election, which, according to him, was free, fair, and credible.

‘Anambra Spirit Unites Us’

The governor reached out to his opponents in the just-concluded election, indicating readiness to work with them for the overall good of Anambra State.

He said that despite the tension that enveloped the state in the buildup to the election, Anambra was more united as political actors still merry together at social functions.

“To my opponents, my brothers and sisters who contested this election, this is the Anambra way. Sixteen of us were on the ballot, and obviously, one person will win. We have had fun in the Anambra way.

“The way we fight here in Anambra, we fight as if there will be no tomorrow, but we will still meet after the battle at the next wedding ceremonies, funerals, and share bottles of drinks and crack jokes.

“The Anambra spirit is what unites us. Let us, in brotherhood, embrace each other and move forward. I extend my hand of fellowship. We are prepared to work with all of you,” he added.

The incumbent governor contested the election with 15 other candidates.

They are Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), Oti Echezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ndidi Olieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA).

Others are Charles Onyeze of Accord, Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of African Action Congress (AAC), Geoffrey Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwududem Nweke of Action Peoples Party (APP), Jerry Okeke of Boot Party (BP), Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP).