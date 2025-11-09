VIDEO: ‘True Soldier Of Christ’, CDS Oluyede Pays Tribute To Ex-COAS Lagbaja

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, on Sunday paid tribute to the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as a true soldier of Christ.

The 23rd Chief of Army Staff died on November 56, 2024 died in Lagos after a brief illness.

Speaking during an inter-denominational memorial service held in his honour in Abuja, Oluyede said Lagbaja was a courageous officer who prioritised the welfare of troops and maintained strong relationships with colleagues and subordinates.

“Describing him to you today will surely keep us here longer than necessary. So, I’m just going to describe him so simply. He was a soldier of soldiers. Very courageous. And he was a champion of soldiers’ welfare and well-being,” Oluyede said.

“He was a dedicated child of God in all spheres. And that probably influenced his courage in battle. His empathy for others generally. That could also influence his generosity.

“And his general relationship with others. He was a friend to many. And he was someone who stood for others.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The CDS told the gathering that the ex-COAS would be remembered for his character, urging individuals to reflect on the legacy they would leave behind.

“What will you remember when you pass? Will it be for greed or for preciousness? Will it be for lack of benevolence? Will it be for being unfriendly? These are the questions that I will leave to each of you to answer.

“For General Lagbaja, I am sure he was well‐received by God and his angels. “I pray that God will never forsake them (his family). Neither am I going to leave them. I’m going to be with them for as long as we live,” he added.