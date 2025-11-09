Why African Creatives Need To Own Streaming Platforms – DJ Neptune

One of Nigeria’s and Africa’s most celebrated disc jockeys, DJ Neptune, says there is a need for African creatives to own their own streaming platforms.

“We, as African creatives, need to start thinking towards the direction of owning our own streaming platforms because we have the numbers,” the 35-year-old, whose real name is Imohiosen Patrick, said when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds on Sunday.

“All DJ Neptune needs to sustain me for the rest of my career is probably just four to five per cent of that population constantly streaming my music, coming to my shows.

“I’m made for life, you know,” he said while speaking on the strength of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.

DJ Neptune belives that if creatives understand the power they have, they can do so much.

“We need to come together as one,” he said.

“But you need to understand that collaboration right now is the new gold. When we go into the room as one voice, it makes the conversation more interesting and more beneficial to the creatives,” he added.

Speaking about his passion for what he does, DJ Neptune said, “I’m still as hungry as when I started on the very first day, you know, and the goal is to be celebrated as a global DJ from Africa, West Africa, Nigeria, to be precise.”

Following the success of his third body of work, ‘Greatness III’, which dominated charts and airwaves across the continent, DJ Neptune followed it up with a ‘Greatness IV’ album which promotes contemporary Afrobeats and global sounds.