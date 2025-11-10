FULL LIST: Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba, Burna Boy Shine At AMAA

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Tina Mba, along with 3 Cold Dishes, a movie co-produced by Afrobeats star Burna Boy, were among the biggest winners at the 2025 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The 21st edition of the continental awards was held on Sunday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, celebrating the achievements of Africa’s finest filmmakers and actors.

3 Cold Dishes emerged a major winner, taking Best Nigerian Film and Best Young/Promising Actor for Ruby Akubueze.

Co-produced by Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro, the multilingual thriller follows three women from Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Benin who reunite years after surviving human trafficking to seek revenge on their abusers.

Lateef Adedimeji took home Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Lisabi: The Uprising, while Tina Mba won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Serpent Gift.

The five-hour ceremony, organised by the Africa Film Academy (AFA), opened with a lively performance by the Ebony Band.

AMAA’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivered the opening address, commending African filmmakers for pushing the continent’s storytelling to global recognition.

“We salute Nollywood and all creatives whose accomplishments have earned African cinema international recognition. Nigeria is vital and vibrant, but her finest contribution comes when she complements the whole through collaboration, not competition,” he said.

Six members of the AMAA jury presented 26 awards across acting, directing, cinematography, and technical categories, honouring exceptional contributions to African cinema.

South Africa’s The Heart Is a Muscle claimed Best Film, along with Cinematography, Editing, and Best Debut Feature by director Imran Hamdulay.

Burkina Faso’s Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions also impressed, winning Best Film in an African Language, Screenplay, and Costume Design.

The ceremony featured a short stage drama starring veteran actor Pete Edochie as a godly figure and Tony Umez as a man seeking divine answers.

Performances by Made Kuti, the Rizyn Band, and DJ Kenchello added rhythm to the night, highlighted by Made Kuti’s rendition of his grandfather Fela Kuti’s classic Palava.

A tribute was held in honour of African film practitioners who passed away between January and November 2025.

Guests at the event included Bukky Wright, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Lancelot Imasuen, Jide Achufusi, and former Lagos Commissioner Uzamat Yusuf, among others.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film: 3 Cold Dishes

Best Young/Promising Actor: Ruby Akubueze – 3 Cold Dishes

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Clemento Ashietey – Last Stop

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Tina Mba – The Serpent Gift

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Florence Mariserena – Small Gods

Best Debut Feature Film by a Director: The Heart Is a Muscle – Imran Hamdulay

Best Director: Dany Kouyaté – Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions – Burkina Faso

Best Film: The Heart Is a Muscle – South Africa

Best Film in an African Language: Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions – Burkina Faso

Eferé Ozako Award for Best Short Film: The Missing Piece – Kenya

Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation: Dawn – Cameroun

Best Documentary: The Journey East – DRC

Best Diaspora Short: Cartes – USA

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad: Ancestral Visions of the Future – Lesotho/France/Germany

Achievement in Costume Design: Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions

Achievement in Sound: Algiers

Best Diaspora Documentary: Rediscovering Fenon – USA/Algeria/Martinique

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature: Romeo N Juliet 4EVA – Jamaica

Achievement in Production Design: 3 Cold Dishes

Achievement in Make-up: Lisabi: The Uprising

Achievement in Soundtrack: Old Righteous Blues

Achievement in Visual Effects: For Land, For Love, For Power

Achievement in Cinematography: The Heart Is a Muscle

Achievement in Editing: The Heart Is a Muscle

Achievement in Screenplay: Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions – Burkina Faso