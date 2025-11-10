EFCC Declares Former Bayelsa Governor Timipre Sylva Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Minister of Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, wanted.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Monday, the Commission said Sylva was wanted in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

It stated that the amount was part of the funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

The EFCC said it secured a warrant for the arrest of the former minister at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on November 6, 2025.

It added that the order, granted by Justice D. I. Dipeolu, stated that “an order is made issuing a warrant to the applicant or any officer of the Commission, police, or any law enforcement officer for the arrest of the respondent for the purpose of bringing him before the Commission to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed”.

The EFCC also enjoined anyone with useful information on Sylva’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal directorates across the country or the nearest police station and other security agencies.

The former governor has, however, yet to issue an official statement concerning the matter as of the time of filing this report.