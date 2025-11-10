Insecurity: Steel Development, Defence Ministers Sign MoU For Military Hardware Production

The Federal Ministry of Steel Development and its defence counterpart have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commence the local production of military hardware.

The MoU also covers the construction of a military industrial complex at the Ajaokuta steel territory in Kogi State.

The MoU, which contained two key components, was signed between the steel and development minister, Prince Shuaibu Audu, and the Federal Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The second agreement signed was between Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja.

The partnership signals a new dawn for Nigeria’s industrial and security advancement, and is part of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges and advancing national industrialisation objectives.

Prince Audu described the partnership as “a historic breakthrough and one of the most significant developments since the establishment of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex nearly 50 years ago”.

He explained that the collaboration would see the Engineering Workshops at Ajaokuta repurposed for the production of military equipment such as bullets, helmets, vests, and rifles, while a portion of land within the complex will be allocated to the Ministry of Defence for the establishment of a military industrial complex.

‘Renewed Hope’

Audu said that the agreement aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which prioritises national security, job creation, and industrial development through local production.

“This initiative will greatly strengthen our security architecture and contribute to addressing the insecurity challenges facing various parts of the country, particularly in the North East and North West.

“By utilising the infrastructure at Ajaokuta, we are positioning Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency in defence production and industrial growth,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Lizzy Okoji, on Monday.

In his remarks, Matawalle commended the collaboration as a bold and visionary step toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

He noted that the partnership demonstrated the Federal Government’s determination to transform Nigeria from a consumer to a producer of military hardware by leveraging its natural resources and indigenous capacity.

“Ajaokuta Steel Plant remains a national asset and the foundation of Nigeria’s industrialisation. This partnership is a strategic alliance between our defence and industrial sectors, reinforcing the President’s vision to enhance local productivity and build a stronger, safer Nigeria,” Matawalle stated.

Also speaking, the Director General of DICON, Major General Babatunde Alaya, highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting that steel is the foundation of all military production.

He added that the MoU would help both DICON and Ajaokuta Steel Company reach new heights in producing indigenous military and security equipment.