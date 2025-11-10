Papal Swiss Guard Probes Alleged Antisemitic Incident

The Swiss Guard, the army that defends the pope, has opened an investigation into one of its members for an alleged antisemitic incident, the Vatican announced Monday.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard has received a report regarding an incident at one of the entrances to the Vatican City State,” which involved elements “interpreted as having antisemitic connotations”, the director of the Holy See press office, Matteo Bruni, said in a statement.

“Based on a preliminary investigation, the report refers to a disagreement that arose over a request for a photograph at the guard post.”

“The matter is currently the subject of an internal investigation,” conducted in line with established procedures, and “in accordance with the principles of confidentiality and impartiality”, it said.

Israeli author Michal Govrin revealed last week that while she was at an entrance to St Peter’s Square with a colleague on October 29, a member of the Swiss Guard “noticeably hissed at us with deep contempt”.

In an interview with Austrian Catholic press agency Kathpress, she said the guard described them as “les juifs”, meaning ‘The Jews’ in French.

When her colleague challenged the guard about what he said, he denied it. She challenged him again, and “as an answer, the guard made an act of spitting in our direction with clear contempt”, she said.

She said she immediately complained to Vatican authorities, who apologised and promised an investigation.

In Monday’s statement, the Vatican said that the Swiss Guard “reaffirms its constant commitment to ensuring that its mission is always carried out with respect for the dignity of each person and the fundamental principles of equality and non-discrimination”.

Founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II, the Swiss Guard is responsible for protecting the pontiff in the Vatican and during his travels.

Members must be unmarried, male, Swiss, practising Catholics, aged between 19 and 30, at least 1.74 metres tall, and bearing, according to the rules, “an impeccable reputation”.

AFP