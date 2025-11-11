BOOM: Petrol Vessels Arrive Ports As Dangote Slashes Price

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol supply is set to boom nationwide, as fresh shipments recorded between 10th and 11th November 2025 revealed upbeat activity across Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Data obtained from Petroleum Price showed that Techno Oil, Ardova, AA Rano, and MOCoh maintained active berthing schedules during the two days, ensuring steady PMS and AGO supplies ahead of the mid-November trading window.

Analysts note that the consistent vessel traffic reflects effective coordination between private depots and refinery-linked product chains, particularly as Dangote Refinery continues to support independent marketers with refined cargoes.

The Lagos and Port Harcourt terminals recorded seamless vessel transitions, with tankers offloading refined cargoes to strengthen stock levels ahead of increased end-of-year demand.

Experts project that the trend will continue through mid-November as additional PMS and AGO cargoes are expected to berth under consignments for Matrix Energy, Rain Oil, and Bovas Oil.

Last Friday, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery made a fresh cut in the ex-depot price of the product, slashing gantry price by ₦49 per litre. The refinery now sells petrol at ₦828 per litre, down from ₦877, representing a 5.6 per cent decrease, marking the refinery’s second major adjustment in three months as it responds to market realities and efforts to stabilise domestic supply.

The latest price cut comes amid the Federal Government’s 15 per cent import tariff on refined fuel.

The policy is expected to further widen the price gap between imported petrol and locally refined products, in favour of the latter, a move expected to make importation unattractive in the coming months.

READ ALSO: AI Stock Boom Delivers Bumper Quarter For Japan’s SoftBank

See Fresh PMS Importation At Ports:

Confirmed Tanker Positions — Lagos

OLUWAJUWONLO – PMS (20,000 MT)

Arrival: 10 Nov 2025

Berth: 10 Nov 2025

Receiver: Techno Oil

Depot: Techno Oil

Status: Loaded at Dangote; underway to berth for discharge

LAUSU – PMS (16,000 MT)

Arrival: 3 Nov 2025

Berth: 10 Nov 2025

Receiver: AA Rano

Depot: AA Rano

Status: In port, awaiting clearance to commence discharge PM/10

SL AREMU – PMS (27,500 MT)

Arrival: 6 Nov 2025

Berth: 11 Nov 2025

Receiver: Ardova

Depot: Ardova

Status: At anchorage; next tanker to berth/discharge

Confirmed Tanker Positions — Port Harcourt

GOLDEN JASMINE – AGO (10,301 MT)

Arrival: 10 Nov 2025

Berth: 11 Nov 2025

Receiver: MOCoh

Depot: MOCoh Terminal

Status: At anchorage; next tanker to berth/discharge

Industry analysts believe the berthing consistency indicates strong synergy between private depots and the Dangote Refinery’s supply pipeline, allowing for faster product turnaround and improved distribution efficiency despite exchange rate fluctuations and freight cost pressures.