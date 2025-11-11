Ethiopia Beats Nigeria As Preferred Host Of 2027 COP32

Participating countries at the ongoing COP30 in Brazil on Monday agreed to hold the 2027 conference in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, beating Nigeria to secure the slot.

A report by Reuters quoting the President of this year’s COP30, André Corrêa do Lago, said Ethiopia is set to be confirmed on Tuesday as host of the COP32 climate summit in 2027.

The choice of host for next year’s COP31 remains a point of contention, however, with both Australia and Turkey vying for the 2026 event.

Australia made its COP31 bid in partnership with the Pacific Islands, which are considered to be among the world’s most vulnerable places to climate change.

The choice still needs to be formally adopted, which is expected to occur on Tuesday. A delegate from an industrialised country told Reuters they could not imagine why there would be a problem.

Ethiopia launched its bid in September, competing with Nigeria. But the Bureau of African Countries unanimously resolved to advance Ethiopia as the host candidate, Reuters said, quoting sources.

READ ALSO: Sony Hikes Profit Forecasts On Strong Gaming, Anime Sales

COP summits rotate around the world’s regions. This year’s conference is being held in the Amazonian city of Belem.

Next year’s hosting choice within the “Western Europe and Others” group has been hung up for months, with neither Turkey nor Australia backing down.

Corrêa do Lago urged countries in the Western European group on Monday to resolve their impasse as soon as possible. If it cannot be resolved, the conference would be held in Bonn, Germany, where the U.N. climate agency is based.