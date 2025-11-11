NFL Giants Fire Daboll As Head Coach After 2-8 Start

Brian Daboll was fired as head coach of the New York Giants on Monday after his team won only twice in its first 10 games for the third consecutive NFL season.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named interim head coach to replace Daboll, who won five Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

Daboll, who served as offensive coordinator in Buffalo for four seasons before taking charge of the Giants in 2022, went 20-40 with one drawn in 3.5 seasons with the Giants.

New York went 9-7-1 in Daboll’s first season and reached the NFL playoffs, losing to Philadelphia in the second round.

The Giants squandered a double-digit lead in the final minutes for the second time this season on Sunday in losing at Chicago, dropping their fourth consecutive game.

“We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position,” Giants president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a joint statement.

“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.”

The Giants also said general manager Joe Schoen will stay in his post and lead the search for a new head coach.

The Giants parted ways with running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones only to see Barkley spark Philadelphia to last season’s Super Bowl crown and Jones lead the NFL in passing yards this year for Indianapolis, which leads the league in scoring.