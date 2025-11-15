No Christian Genocide In Nigeria, AGF Insists

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has dismissed claims suggesting that Christians are being systematically targeted or killed in Nigeria.

Fagbemi, who stated this on Saturday at an event held in Erin-Ile, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, insisted that no religious group was under persecution in the country.

“There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. There is no persecution of any religion, sect or ethnic nationality,” he said.

According to him, violent attacks were not limited to any particular group or faith, stressing that states such as Zamfara and Sokoto, predominantly Muslim areas, have suffered repeated incidents of killings and banditry.

“Killings are happening in Zamfara, Sokoto and other Muslim-dominated areas. That is not to say the situation is okay, but it shows clearly that violence is not targeted at any religion,” he said.

While acknowledging the insecurity challenges, Fagbemi insisted that the Federal Government was “winning the war against terrorism” and intensifying efforts to curb killings, banditry, and other forms of criminality nationwide.

“We should reject any insinuation that there is a Christian genocide in the country. The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that killings and banditry are nipped in the bud,” he added.

The AGF also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying current reforms were geared toward building a stronger foundation for national development.

“We all know the present situation is not rosy, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

He statement came in the wake of claims by a United States lawmaker, Senator Ted Cruz, accusing Nigerian authorities of orchestrating genocide against Christians and allowing the destruction of thousands of churches.

Similarly, Trump recently ordered the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

The Federal Government has since denied the allegation.

AGF Hails New Elerin

Meanwhile, Fagbemi praised the choice of the new Elerin, saying the monarch’s experience would benefit the people of Erin-Ile, while urging residents to support him in driving the town’s development.

Speaking at the event, Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Bata, said the traditional institution remained a strategic partner in governance.

Oba Jimoh Adesoye, in his remarks, pledged to commit his reign to the progress of Erin-Ile, noting that youths, who constitute about 65 per cent of the productive population, would be central to developmental initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, food security and security.

The ceremony climaxed with the presentation of the beaded crown to the monarch by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.