PDP: Gov Mutfwang Faults Expulsion Of Wike, Fayose, Others

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has formally distanced himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also dissociated himself from the expulsion of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and other leaders of the PDP.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor explained that the issue was neither discussed by the PDP Governors’ Forum nor the National Executive Committee (NEC) before the motion was presented.

He stated that the proposal did not reflect his position on the matter.

Governor Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time was not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP.

He said there was a need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.

Mutfwang is the second governor to distance himself from the expulsion of the PDP leaders at the national convention in Oyo.

The Plateau governor’s comment came shortly after his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, distanced himself from the expulsion of the former Rivers State governor, Fayose, and nine others.