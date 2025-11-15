Police Take Down Kidnapper In Kwara Gun Duel, Others Escape

Fully armed security operatives from the Kwara State Police Command, in conjunction with local vigilantes, on Thursday afternoon successfully overpowered a gang of kidnappers in a gun battle in Adekanbi Village, Moro Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that one of the kidnappers was shot dead during the gun duel, while others escaped with gunshot injuries. An AK-49 rifle and 32 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The gang was reportedly planning a kidnap attack when the police, acting on actionable intelligence, swooped on them with the support of local vigilantes.

Police Public Relations Officer Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi confirmed the development in a press statement issued Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Troops Nab ‘Major Terrorists’ Drug Supplier In Adamawa

She said, “Acting on actionable intelligence on 13th November 2025 at about 1000hrs, police operatives and vigilante members executed a rapid tactical deployment to Adekanbi Village via Bode-Saadu, where armed bandits were sighted occupying a fortified hilltop.

“On arrival, the hostile elements initiated gunfire, prompting a swift and superior counter-engagement by the security team. The overwhelming response forced the criminals to abandon their position with suspected gunshot injuries. A post-operation sweep led to the recovery of a neutralised suspect, one AK-49 rifle, and 32 rounds of live ammunition.”

Adetoun added, “This successful operation underscores the Command’s enhanced kinetic capability and reinforced rapid-response strategy under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

“The Command assures the public of sustained offensive operations across all identified flashpoints to maintain safety and security statewide.”