FULL LIST: Osimhen Named In Final Shortlist For CAF Player Of The Year

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is among the three finalists for the CAF Player of the Year award.

The Galatasaray man, the winner of the award in 2023, will battle it out with Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain) for Africa’s most-coveted individual prize.

Osimhen was part of the list released on Sunday evening by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the award last won by Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

In the women’s version, Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade was also part of the shortlist for the prize.

She will contend with Morocco’s duo of Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy.

Men’s category: CAF Award

Below are the shortlists for the men’s categories in the 2025 CAF Awards.

Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Coach of the Year

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Young Player of the Year

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

National Team of the Year

Cape Verde

Morocco

Morocco U-20

Club of the Year

Pyramids

RS Berkane

Mamelodi Sundowns