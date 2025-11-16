UPDATED: Akor Dropped, Semi Ajayi Returns, Osimhen Leads Line Vs DR Congo

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has named his starting lineup for the game against DR Congo in the final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs, dropping striker, Akor Adams, to the bench.

Akor, who plays for Sevilla, scored the first goal in Nigeria’s victory over the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, a match the Super Eagles won 4-1.

However, defender Semi Ajayi, who did not play in the semi-final match against Gabon, is back in the starting team, while Frank Onyeka is also part of the first 11.

Ajayi was sidelined for the previous match following an accumulation of yellow cards. He will partner with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey in the heart of Nigeria’s defence.

Zaidu Sanusi will man the left flank of the Super Eagles’ defence, while fast-rising star Benjamin Frederick takes the right back position.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi of Fulham will pull the strings. The former Arsenal man is supported by Wilfred Ndidi and Onyeka (who came in from the bench in the last game).

As expected, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen spearheads Nigeria’s attack. Reigning African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze will run the flanks.

TEAM NEWS ️ Two changes from our win over Gabon.

Iwobi pulls the strings in midfield.

The match between Nigeria and DR Congo is a fight for a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

It is a winner-take-all game with the victor going on to represent Africa in the play-offs next March.

Below is Nigeria’s starting XI against DR Congo’s Leopards: Stanley Nwabali, Benjamin Fredrick, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen.