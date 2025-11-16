UPDATED: DR Congo Shatter Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Dream

The Super Eagles won’t be at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the US, and Mexico!

This was after Nigeria lost on penalties to DR Congo in a tightly-contested African play-offs final on Sunday.

The game ended 1-1 after normal and extra time. But during penalties, the Leopards of DR Congo overpowered the Super Eagles 3-4 to pick Africa’s sole ticket for the intercontinental play-offs billed for March next year.

Nigeria had taken the lead, just three minutes into the final game in Rabat, Morocco.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka struck just within minutes of the game to give Nigeria the advantage.

The Super Eagles looked to make it two but were unable to finish off their chances. As the game wore on, the Central Africans grew into the match, dictating the tempo of the game.

It did not take long before they got things levelled. Mechak Elia equalized in the 32nd minute, pegging Nigeria back.

The first half ended like that, but there were surprises when Victor Osimhen did not return for the next 45 minutes.

Nigeria threw in Akor Adams, who plays for Sevilla; however, his introduction and that later, of Tolu Arokodare, made little or no impact.

Chidera Ejuke and Simon Moses were also introduced to boost Nigeria’s attack, but the Super Eagles were forced to play mostly in their half as the Leopard probed for a winner.

However, Nigeria held on to force the game into extra time. The match remained almost the same, with DR Congo dictating things and could have won, but their goal in extra time was ruled out for a foul on Stanley Nwabali.

The Chippa United goalkeeper made a stoppage-time save in extra time to deny Sebastian Desabre’s men a late winner.

When it got to penalties, Nwabali saved two. However, as it entered sudden death, defender Semi Ajayi’s effort was saved before Chancel Mbemba scored the winning spot-kick to pick DR Congo’s ticket to the intercontinental play-offs.

The Super Eagles had defeated Gabon 4-1 to reach this stage, while DR Congo pipped Cameroon.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to the 2025 AFCON, billed for Morocco next month.