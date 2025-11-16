NDLEA Destroys 25,381.495kg Of Cocaine, Cannabis, Tramadol In Kebbi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi State Command, has destroyed 25,381.495 kilogrammes of seized drug exhibits worth billions of naira in street value.

The exercise, carried out on Saturday in the Kola area of Birnin Kebbi, involved 0.027kg of cocaine, 16,951.105kg of cannabis sativa, 0.0036kg of methamphetamine, 336.978kg of Akuskura (THC) and 8,093.381kg of tramadol, all totalling 25,381.495kg.

Deputy Director in charge of General Operations at the NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Muhammed Usman, who represented the agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), said the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi granted the order for the public destruction in line with Section 3, Subsection 1 of the NDLEA Act.

He said, “This occasion signifies a major achievement in our ongoing efforts to curb substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.”

Marwa added that the destruction of the confiscated drugs stands as clear evidence of the agency’s commitment to building a drug-free society, noting that it sends a strong warning to those involved in illicit drug activities.

He warned that the menace of illegal drugs continues to devastate lives, tear families apart, and weaken the fabric of Nigerian society.

“The impact of drug abuse and trafficking goes far beyond the substances themselves. It has contributed to serious crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry across the nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Kebbi State NDLEA Commander, Rabiu Abdullahi Sokoto, said the strategic location of the state has unfortunately made it a transit route for drug traffickers.

“Our state’s porous borders with Niger Republic to the north and Benin Republic to the west have increased the inflow of illicit substances into our great nation through the state,” he said.