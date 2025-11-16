PDP Elects Turaki As National Chairman, Expels Wike, Fayose, Others

A former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), has been elected as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Turaki emerged at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State, where delegates from 17 states across the country cast their votes to choose national officers.

A former lawmaker representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ben Obi, said the former minister scored 1,516 votes during the exercise held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Obi said that Senator Yakubu Danmarke scored 275 votes.

He disclosed that a total of 1,834 votes were cast and 43 voted were voided.

“It is therefore clear from the votes cast that Timinu Turaki has won the position of the National Chairman of the PDP with a total of 1,516 votes,” he declared.

He also said Solarin Adekunle emerged as the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the PDP.

A total of 3,131 delegates participated in the exercise, while 2,745 delegates were accredited.

Governors in attendance at the convention were Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)

Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sim Fubara (Rivers), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba) did not attend the convention.

Others present were the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Gombe counterpart, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; and the Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, among others.

Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu ‘Expelled’

Before voting commenced, the party expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, from the party, for anti-party activities.

It also expelled the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and eight others, and dissolved party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

The chieftains were expelled for anti-party activities and fostering disunity with a series of litigation against the interests of the party.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved, and it was unanimously accepted.

Govs Fintiri, Mutfwang Kick

But moments later, two PDP governors — Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) — rejected the expulsion.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday, Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, noted that the decision was not in the best interest of the party.

He said he would not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration.

“I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He also urged all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion.

He stated that as a party man, he remained committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

The governor reiterated that his position was guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation and will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

Similarly, Mutfwang explained that the issue was neither discussed by the PDP Governors’ Forum nor the National Executive Committee (NEC) before the motion was presented.

He stated that the proposal did not reflect his position on the matter.

Governor Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time was not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP.

He said there was a need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.

‘Anti-Party Activities’

There had been calls for sanctions against Wike and others who worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

But the former Rivers State governor, in October 2024, said he had no regret working against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

He also maintained that he was not involved in anti-party activities.

“For the presidential election, I said I am going to support equity, fairness, and justice. In the other one, I am going to support my party, and that is why we won the governor and National Assembly elections.

“For the presidential, I have no apologies because I don’t believe in injustice. Today, people say ‘discipline Wike, he did anti-party.’ I did not do anti-party,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The former governor was appointed as the FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election.

‘Anti-Party Begets Anti-Party’

He had also accused some leaders of the PDP of going against the constitution of the party.

In January 2023, Wike promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the PDP over what he described as anti-party activities.

Speaking at the PDP Etche Local Government Area campaign rally in Rivers State, he had said, “Those of them in Abuja that are talking about anti-party [activities], we have caught them now.

“They are the ones doing their anti-party [activities]. I have caught them now, and I told them anti-party begets anti-party.”

‘No More Impunity’

In his acceptance speech, Turaki told members and supporters of the party that the confidence reposed in him would not be taken for granted.

He assured members of the party that he would carry out the mandate assigned to him.

While recalling the history of the PDP, the SAN said, “Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This has been possible because this is the party for the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people. There will be no more impunity.

The former minister said the party would listen to Nigerians and give them what they want.

He said the PDP would reunite the party by bringing back those who have left.

“We will appeal to you to come back because the task ahead of us is saving

Nigerian democracy, saving Nigeria from the precipice,” he added.

He also said the party would soon release its guiding principles and hit the ground running.

Ex-Gov Candidate

Turaki, 54, hails from Kebbi State and attended the University of Jos, Plateau State, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Law.

He was called to the bar after completing his studies at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He has over 25 years of post-qualification experience.

The senior lawyer was also a candidate for the Kebbi State governorship election in 2011.

He was sworn in by then-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and was appointed as the Minister of the Ministry of Special Duties, Presidency, in February 2013.