PDP’s Ibadan Convention Was A Jamboree, Says Anyanwu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has described the recent convention of the party as a “jamboree,” insisting the event held in Ibadan, Oyo State, was illegal.

Anyanwu spoke in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, hours after the PDP suspended him and other chieftains of the main opposition party.

The PDP chieftain said, “16 states had not even done their congresses; the entire South-East has not done their congress,” suggesting that “all that happened yesterday [Saturday] was a jamboree.

“Even the ones done earlier have not been communicated to INEC,” Anyanwu said during the interview aired on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, with the absence of several states from the convention, the event, which ran from Saturday to early Sunday, cannot be said to be all-inclusive.

“When I heard somebody yesterday at the convention, when they were celebrating, having their jamboree, saying that we must obey the rules of the party, I laughed,” he said.

The PDP held its 2025 convention between Saturday and Sunday, expelling the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Anyanwu, its former national secretary; and others for anti-party activities.

It also dissolved party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved, and it was unanimously accepted.

PDP’s recent convention came amid conflicting court orders; one permitting the party to go ahead with the event and another halting it.