Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In Ebonyi, Arrest Three Suspects

Police authorities in Ebonyi State have rescued a kidnap victim and arrested three suspects operating in the Ezzangbo axis of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement released on Sunday by the Ebonyi Police Command spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu.

Ukandu stated that on November 13, 2025, a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the Ezzangbo axis in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, abducted one Obasi ThankGod, tied him up, and abandoned him inside a hotel toilet while demanding a ransom of Five Million Naira (₦5,000,000).

Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects, namely: Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.

The police spokesperson stated that the suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court following an investigation.

In a similar operation, operatives of the Command, while on routine patrol along the Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road, immediately reacted to a critical situation upon hearing the sporadic gunshots and distress screams

The officers swiftly moved to the location in response to gunshots and screams. They found one Ali Solomon, struggling with three gunmen who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle. The hoodlums opened fire and fled upon seeing the police, leading to a gun battle.

Ukandu noted that the police successfully killed one of the three armed robbers and recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Adaku Uche-Anya, reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and ensuring that criminal elements have no hiding place within the State.

Uche-Anya also extended her appreciation to the good people of Ebonyi State for their continuous support, particularly through timely and credible information that enables the Command to effectively fulfil its mandate.