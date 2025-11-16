Preview: Nigeria, DR Congo Face-Off In 2026 World Cup Play-Offs Final

The Super Eagles have DR Congo as the next hurdle on their way to the 2026 World Cup.

A win over the Leopards in the final of the African play-offs will secure Nigeria’s ticket to the intercontinental play-offs billed for March.

Coach Eric Chelle’s side needed extra time before dispatching Gabon 4-1 in Thursday’s semi-final in Rabat, Morocco.

The DR Congo, on the flipside, were 1-0 victors over Central African neighbours, Cameroon, thanks to a late Chancel Mbemba’s pinpoint strike.

Team form: Nigeria Vs DR Congo

Nigeria have enjoyed great form coming into the game after a stuttering start to the World Cup qualifiers. They have won four of their last five games, drawing only against South Africa away in September.

DR Congo have also won four matches in their last five games, losing only to Senegal in September. But that form was enough to get a final play-offs berth for Sebastien Desabre’s men.

Team News As Nigeria Take on DR Congo

While there were initial concerns about Wilfred Ndidi’s availability for DR Congo after a yellow card in the Gabon win, the Super Eagles will have the Besiktas man for the crunch tie with the Leopards. He was supposed to be suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards, but was cleared after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the caution in the play-offs wouldn’t count.

Coach Chelle will also be happy to have defender Semi Ajayi back for selection after serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. He missed the Gabon game.

Star striker Victor Osimhen, who has scored five goals in the last two games for the Super Eagles, is expected to continue his fine form for the West Africans on Sunday.

For the DRC, Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Axel Tuanzebe are some names the Super Eagles should be wary of on Sunday.

Nigeria vs DR Congo: Head-to-head

Nigeria and DR Congo have met seven times, dating back to the 60s when the Central African nation was known as Zaire. However, the Super Eagles have had the upper hand, winning six and losing one of the games. The defeat to the Leopards came in 2015 during a friendly encounter.

Fixture Details [Nigeria vs DR Congo]

Competition: CAF World Cup playoffs final.

Date: November 16, 2025

Time: 8pm (WAT)

Intercontinental Play-offs at Stake

Sunday’s match is a winner-takes-it-all game. Whoever wins is guaranteed a ticket to the intercontinental play-offs next March for a chance to get a 10th ticket for Africa at the World Cup.

As the game kicks off, only 90 minutes will tell who picks up that precious ticket!