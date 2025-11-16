‘We’re Up To The Task,’ Turaki Assures Nigerians After Emerging As PDP Chairman

Following his election as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s National Convention in Ibadan on Saturday, Kabiru Turaki has promised to live up to the expectations of party faithful and Nigerians at large.

Turaki emerged as the new chairman at the convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, where delegates from 17 states across the country cast their votes to choose national officers.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs scored 1,516 votes at the exercise held at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Senator Ben Obi, who supervised the election, announced that Senator Yakubu Danmarke came second with 275 votes.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Turaki Elected As PDP National Chairman

In his acceptance speech, Turaki acknowledged that the task ahead is enormous but expressed confidence that the party’s new leadership is capable of delivering.

“The cross you have given us means that you watch us also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do. We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge,” Turaki said.

He added, “Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one.”

Turaki assured members and supporters of the party that the confidence they have reposed in him would not be taken for granted, promising to faithfully discharge the mandate given to him.

He said: “Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party. This has been possible because this is the party of the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people. There will be no more impunity.”

The convention, which drew over 3,000 delegates from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, commenced on November 15 and ran into the early hours of November 16.