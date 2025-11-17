Amaechi, El-Rufai In Attendance As David Mark Unveils ADC National Secretariat

The African Democratic Congress (APC) has unveiled its national secretariat in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A former senate president and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, led other leaders of the party to the formal inauguration on Monday.

Mark was accompanied by former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola; and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai.

Others were a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Ameachi, a former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachair Lawal, and Senator Dino Melaye.

In his remarks, Mark urged ADC members to be focused on preparations for the 2027 general election.

The opposition coalition officially adopted the ADC as its political platform on July 2, 2025, to contest the presidential and other elections in 2027.

The coalition said it was set to rescue the country from collapse and rebuild its democracy.

“Let it be known to all that this coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The mission is clear: Rescue Nigeria. Rebuild Nigeria. Return power to the people,” said Mark.

The former leader of the Senate alleged that the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) had hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent the country on a “creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship” in the last two years.

Mark also said the current government was “consumed with politicking” and had abandoned governance.

“The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective: to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027.

“This coalition is to prevent our country’s descent into a one-party state,” he added.

Also part of the movement are the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Others are a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye; a former youth minister, Solomon Dalong, Dele Momodu, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP), a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

Former national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, formally handed over and presented the membership card of the party to Mark and Aregbesola, as the interim new national chairman and national secretary, respectively, in July.