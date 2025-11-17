FG Condemns Attack, Vows To Rescue Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which claimed the life of the Vice-Principal and led to the abduction of 25 students.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, the Federal Government said security and intelligence agencies have been given clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The government expressed deep concern and solidarity with the families of the abducted students, saying it shares in their pain and remains firmly committed to securing the release of the girls.

According to the Minister, President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that protecting every Nigerian, especially schoolchildren, remains a solemn responsibility of the State.

“The government condemns the reprehensible attack on innocent students and the killing of school officials who were carrying out their noble duty.

“Our security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice. The Federal Government will not relent until this objective is achieved.

“We assure Nigerians that strengthening internal security remains a top priority. The Federal Government is recalibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities to more effectively prevent these attacks and respond with greater speed and precision whenever threats arise.

“Nigeria is also reinforcing cooperation with regional partners through ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure our borders and disrupt terrorist and criminal networks. We urge the public to remain calm and confident,” the statement read in part.

The students were reportedly whisked away on Sunday night when gunmen invaded the school located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the attackers killed the school’s Vice-Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

Witnesses said the bandits operated without resistance and caused widespread panic, throwing the entire region into deep fear and mourning.