NFF Apologises To Tinubu, Nigerians Over Super Eagles’ World Cup Failure

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday apologised to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Nigeria lost to DR Congo on penalties in a tightly contested African play-off final on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco, shattering the Super Eagles’ hopes of featuring at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, the NFF described the defeat as “a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football.”

It noted that missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time was a bitter setback, carrying “great weight and emotional depth” for the nation.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole; and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

“Sunday’s loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.

“The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold. We understand the passion and sacrifice of a country that has always stood firmly behind its team, through triumphs and trials. And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved.”